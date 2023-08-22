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Trump Controls US Military! Faces Another Indictment, Now in Arizona! Biden Aliases, Bribes, Treason
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205 views • August 22, 2023

Christian Patriot News


August 22, 2023


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Today's Featured Link...


Watch today's Revised Updated Show Plus, Scroll Down to Watch The Featured 2-Hour Documentary, “Messiah 2030: The Prophetic Messianic Timeline”


CLICK HERE: https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2023/08/q-we-are-the-news-now-8-21-huge-intel-report-space-lasers-a-5th-trump-indictment-plus-kash-patel-general-flynn-weigh-in-3797637.html


Previous Updates:


Breaking! Trump Just ReTruthed He's "The Real Commander-In-Chief" Scavino Added, "Behind The Scenes", Right on Q!


https://rumble.com/v37h7fj-trump-just-retruthed-hes-the-real-commander-in-chief-scavino-adds-behind-th.html


Trump Aid Confirms on National TV, "Biden is Only President of The Bankrupt U.S. Corporation!"


https://rumble.com/v3590a4-trump-aid-confirms-on-national-tv-biden-is-only-president-of-the-bankrupt-u.html


Huge Intel Report [24 Hour Warning] Bigger Than Anyone Can Possibly Imagine!


https://rumble.com/v3214dm-we-are-under-the-threat-of-kill-every-second-of-the-day-this-is-not-a-game-.html


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3a1zg3-trump-controls-us-military-faces-another-indictment-now-in-arizona-biden-al.html

Keywords
trumpnewstreasonpresidentdeep statechristianarizonacontrolbidenqpatriotus militaryindictmentsermonbribesq dropsanonsaliases
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