Congress Has Proof Biden Was Involved in Influence-peddling Racket: Comer

The House Oversight Committee thinks it can now prove that Joe Biden personally received money from foreign nationals looking to influence American policy. On Friday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced that his committee has bank records documenting a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden from his brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden.

Also, the battle over the House speakership continues after a small group of RINOs sank Jim Jordan’s bid last week, and, despite the government’s coercive push, the drive from gas-powered cars toward electric vehicles is running out of power. Plus, two Chinese military vessels rammed multiple Philippine ships over the weekend. The U.S. is bound by treaty to defend the Philippines — is China trying to start a war with America?

Then, Rabbi Menashe Bovit joins us to discuss the connection between antisemitism and leftist values.