PUSSYCAT Dolls' Kaya Jones reveals Inner SATANIC World of Hollywood, BALENCIAGA, More

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine
Dec 15, 2022
Kaya Jones and Bryson Gray join the show! DeAnna explores deeper into Balencia-Gate and is joined by Kaya Jones, Singer and Former Pussycat Dolls member who later ditched the famous band and became a Conservatice Christian Influencer. They discuss the Balenciaga-gate and pedophilia and sex trafficking more at length from the inner world of Hollywood and Celebrities, and the secret things that really go down in there!
Then DeAnna is joined by black Conservative Christian world-famous rapper Bryson Gray to talk about how Elon Musk just banned him from Twitter, then Un-banned him yesterday, for no logical reason! And will Twitter and Elon truly hold their promise of being Free Speech Absolutionists??
WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20ui2c-pussycat-dolls-kaya-jones-reveals-inner-satanic-world-of-hollywood-balencia.html
