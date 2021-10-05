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Fake FB Whistleblower, False Flags, Govt Monitors Search Terms With Google
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108 views • October 05, 2021
Just another day in Clown World.
Sources:
https://archive.is/yIE9i
https://epic.org/foia/epic-v-dhs-media-monitoring/Analyst-Desktop-Binder-REDACTED.pdf
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1445436336845082625
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/In-Q-Tel
https://medium.com/insurge-intelligence/how-the-cia-made-google-e836451a959e
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Sources:
https://archive.is/yIE9i
https://epic.org/foia/epic-v-dhs-media-monitoring/Analyst-Desktop-Binder-REDACTED.pdf
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1445436336845082625
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/In-Q-Tel
https://medium.com/insurge-intelligence/how-the-cia-made-google-e836451a959e
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Keywords
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