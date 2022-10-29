Yuan Becomes the 5th Most Traded Currency

https://gnews.org/articles/497939

Summary：10/28/2022 China's trade with sanctioned Russia makes yuan the world's 5th most traded currency. In addition to payment made for crude oil and other traded goods, Rusal becomes the first Russian company to issue corporate bonds in yuan. However, due to Beijing's strict capital controls, the mainland prohibits foreigners from buying and selling yuan denominated stocks and bonds, so the yuan is far less global than the US dollar or the euro.



