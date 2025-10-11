© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Agenda 2030 Is Not a Theory — It’s Written in Their Words” — Viral Clip Warns of Globalist Takeover
A viral clip is calling for Americans to wake up, claiming there are less than five years to stop a worldwide push toward a one‑world government, one‑world currency, and an end to national sovereignty. The speaker cites Agenda 2030 and warns of digital IDs, cashless society, social credit systems, and mass surveillance—pointing to Vietnam allegedly deleting 86 million bank accounts of citizens who refused digital IDs and England jailing people for memes.
He argues that without resistance now, Americans could lose private property, family autonomy, and even access to work or banking for non‑compliance. “Donald Trump stood in their way for four more years,” he says, urging viewers to act before it’s too late.