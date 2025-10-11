BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
“Agenda 2030 Is Not a Theory — It’s Written in Their Words” — Viral Clip Warns of Globalist Takeover
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1936 followers
2 days ago

“Agenda 2030 Is Not a Theory — It’s Written in Their Words” — Viral Clip Warns of Globalist Takeover

A viral clip is calling for Americans to wake up, claiming there are less than five years to stop a worldwide push toward a one‑world government, one‑world currency, and an end to national sovereignty. The speaker cites Agenda 2030 and warns of digital IDs, cashless society, social credit systems, and mass surveillance—pointing to Vietnam allegedly deleting 86 million bank accounts of citizens who refused digital IDs and England jailing people for memes.

He argues that without resistance now, Americans could lose private property, family autonomy, and even access to work or banking for non‑compliance. “Donald Trump stood in their way for four more years,” he says, urging viewers to act before it’s too late.

agendatakeoverviral clip2030 is not a theoryits written in their wordswarns of globalist
