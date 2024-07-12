biggest mistake in rasied bed gardens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I see people making this mistake all the time on YT videos! PLEASE save yourself frustration by doing this before you build your rasied bed garden.
The soil detox project is to see if a group of super microbes can destroy heavy metals, PFAF's, pharmaceuticals, and other toxins from garden soil. Please be aware many soils and composts labelled as organic contian biosludge which is toxic.
https://thegrownetwrok.com/soildetox
And learn to grow your own food. It's easy and fun.
www.BackyardFoodProduction.com
This video presented by:
CSID: 24c6b9796aad6c9a
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co