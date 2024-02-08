Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pay To Play
channel image
Son of the Republic
638 Subscribers
31 views
Published 20 hours ago

Government By & For Corporations

* Dems steal from the poor.

* The bigger the government grows, the more taxpayers get hosed.

* The entire structure is pay-to-play.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (7 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6346445244112

Keywords
corruptionsocialismjesse wattersjoe bidenliberalismbriberyfascismoligarchycorporatocracyracketeeringbig governmentgreedscandalleftismpay to playpower elitecorporatismruling classworking classplutocracywealth transfergriftkleptocracykickbackdei

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket