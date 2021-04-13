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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0928 - Susan Jordan - Interview w/Susan's friend
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10 views • April 13, 2021
Brown, a serial child rapist who was out on parole after serving two years for his 2nd rape, kidnapped Susan as she was on her way to school. He brutally raped and sodomized her, before strangling her to death with her own shoelace. He then called Susan’s family several times from different payphones to tell them about where to find her body. One of the calls was recorded by the police.
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