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TRUCK CARRYING MODERNA JABS CRASHES - DEPT OF DEFENSE IN HAZMAT SHOWS UP...WHY THE DOD?
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103 views • September 01, 2021
Since when does the DOD work car wrecks? Closed to Air Traffic for 21 hours? Source: Salty Cracker. More you may like:
Jabbed Australian parliament member who is pushing for Vax passport has come down with Bells Palsy.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m1IkSIntlHZh/
Jabbed Australian parliament member who is pushing for Vax passport has come down with Bells Palsy.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m1IkSIntlHZh/
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