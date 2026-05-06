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Rehearsals for the Victory Day parade are held in Russian cities
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Rehearsals for the Victory Day parade are held in Russian cities.

Adding, Ukraine warning from Maria Zakharova, Russian spokesperson:

The Russian Foreign Ministry urges to take the Defense Ministry's warning about a possible retaliatory strike on Kiev in case of a violation of the ceasefire on May 9th as seriously as possible, Maria Zakharova stated.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued a stark warning Wednesday: the EU is gravely mistaken if it believes Zelensky's publicly stated threats to strike Moscow can simply be swept under the rug.

The Russian MoD's warning was issued directly in response to Zelensky's statements, Zakharova stressed — not as an escalation, but as a response to declared terrorist intent.

The Foreign Ministry is now urging foreign governments to begin evacuating their diplomatic personnel from Kiev ahead of time, warning that a Russian retaliatory strike on the city is inevitable should the Kiev regime follow through on its plans.

If Kiev acts on those plans during the Victory Day celebrations, Zakharova said, the strikes will include decision-making centers.

Adding, info from graph that was shown:

🎪KOBEISSI LETTER: Another "surprising" $920 million "great oil short" disclosed

"BREAKING: According to our analysis, ~$920 million worth of crude oil shorts were taken 70 minutes before an Axios report claimed the US and Iran were near a "14-point" deal to end the war.

At 3:40 AM ET today, nearly 10,000 contracts worth of crude oil shorts were taken without any major news.

This is equivalent to ~$920 million in notional value, an unusually large trade for 3:40 AM ET.

At 4:50 AM ET, just 70 minutes later, Axios reported that the US is "close" to a "memorandum of understanding" to end the Iran War.

By 7:00 AM ET, oil prices had fallen over -12% with these crude oil shorts gaining approximately +$125 million.

Minutes later, Iran launched the "Persian Gulf Strait Authority" and oil prices surged +8%.

What just happened?"

🐻These insider trading robberies are as unexpected and surprising as TACO Tuesdays.

@DD Geopolitics


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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