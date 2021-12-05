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Life On Trial: Could Roe V. Wade Be Overturned?
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42 views • December 05, 2021
https://rumble.com/vq30ch-life-on-trial-could-roe-v.-wade-be-overturned.html
A generational genocide has been allowed to take place in America since 1973, and today the U.S. Supreme Court has begun deliberations on reversing the sin of abortion. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a report on the historic moment for protecting the unborn.
Edward Szall investigates.
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See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
A generational genocide has been allowed to take place in America since 1973, and today the U.S. Supreme Court has begun deliberations on reversing the sin of abortion. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a report on the historic moment for protecting the unborn.
Edward Szall investigates.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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