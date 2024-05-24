Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"The Great Problem Before Us Today" We MUST Face!
channel image
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
181 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
42 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. Carl Jung provides insights into what he calls "the great problem before us today" and sharing with us how religious experiences "no longer needs proof." He also details the worst religion that most people follow, and it is not perceived in most people.

The Article Shared In The Video Source: https://thelatterdayliberator.com

Powerful Book Going Deep Into The Problem and Solution (Over 200 philosophers, 440 pages): https://theliberator.us/book

Big Online Event With Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://theliberator.us/show

The Liberator 2 Newsletter, Network, Get Involved: https://theliberator.us

All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth

-

#carljung #carljungquotes #psychology #psychological #psychologicalfacts #psychologyfacts #psychiatry #psychiatrist #doctor #doctors #psychoanalyst #psychoanalysis #afterschool #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries

Keywords
freedompoliticsgodlovepoliticaltruthreligion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket