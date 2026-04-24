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HOW AN ISRAELI COLONEL ₪ INVENTED THE OCTOBER 7 BURNED BABIES LIE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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For additional information and context, read the accompanying article by David Sheen:

https://electronicintifada.net/content/how-israeli-colonel-invented-burned-babies-lie-justify-genocide/47011


Full video with Hebrew subtitles: • כיצד המציא מפקד יחידת החילוץ הארצית את שקר...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EER003cu5sY


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𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐚𝐝𝐚


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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7I49LnJXd5I


Credit to: https://www.reddit.com/r/InternationalNews/comments/1ddswhp/how_an_israeli_colonel_invented_the_7_october/

Keywords
october 7th psyophome front command colonel golan vachelectronic intifadaburned babies in the oven lie
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy