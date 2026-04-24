HOW AN ISRAELI COLONEL ₪ INVENTED THE OCTOBER 7 BURNED BABIES LIE

For additional information and context, read the accompanying article by David Sheen:

https://electronicintifada.net/content/how-israeli-colonel-invented-burned-babies-lie-justify-genocide/47011





Full video with Hebrew subtitles: • כיצד המציא מפקד יחידת החילוץ הארצית את שקר...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EER003cu5sY





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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7I49LnJXd5I





Credit to: https://www.reddit.com/r/InternationalNews/comments/1ddswhp/how_an_israeli_colonel_invented_the_7_october/