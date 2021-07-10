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Clown Planet News (10 July, 2021): Mandatory Vax, Biden Vax Push, Cyber Polygon Weekend & more
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150 views • July 11, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0
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https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich-w-investigative-journalist-whitney-webb-the-devil-is-in-the-details-on-the-hidden-hands-behind-the-unfolding-global-takeover/
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbcNzHg7v90
https://greenwald.substack.com/p/bidens-lawless-bombing-of-iraq-and
https://twitter.com/WhitlockJason/status/1412917311854546947
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/fearless-the-crime-wave-corporate-media-are-focusing-on-is-a-byproduct-of-americas-absentee-father-wave
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzIecNGKlu0&;t=2128s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hX5NPTiW5Bg&;t=167s
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/delano-squires-america-needs-fearless-men-now-more-than-ever
https://odysee.com/@theconsciousresistance:7/The-Predator-Class-Is-Ramping-Up-the-Mandatory-Vaxx-Propaganda--Journalist-De...-680914406259496:f
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/dr-peter-mccullough-interview-covid-vaccine-agenda-rush-suppress-alternative-treatments/
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-fauci-files/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQytRAX0dg0
https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/life/1460417/lidl-uk-stock-low-food-shortages-supply-chain-disruptions
https://nypost.com/2021/07/09/why-us-swim-star-michael-andrew-isnt-vaccinated-for-olympics/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&;utm_source=message_app
https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/562138-faa-fines-airline-passenger-more-than-10k-for-refusing-to-wear-mask?rl=1
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/California-mask-requirement-schools-students-16304938.php
https://www.thewrap.com/paul-verhoevens-lesbian-nun-drama-benedetta-wows-critics-cannes/
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https://www.rappler.com/world/europe/germany-anhalt-bitterfield-declare-cyber-catastrophe-2021
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/ending-anonymity-why-wefs-partnership-against-cybercrime-threatens-future-privacy/
https://twitter.com/chesterbelloc3/status/1413908170670362628
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https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1413694122272059394
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https://twitter.com/jonrohnson/status/1413442953314328577
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https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1403772692814176256
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https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1412473641577689091
https://abc7.com/california-vaccine-verification-passport-ca-electronic-vaccination-proof-digital/10805723/
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/07/opinions/its-time-to-mandate-vaccination-zelizer/index.html
https://twitter.com/DrLeanaWen/status/1412538637418434562
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/07/06/vaccine-requirements-proof-white-house-party/
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