BGMCTV E301 Parash 32 Behar Vayikra (Lev) 25:1 – 26:2





Lev 25:17 Thus you are not to take advantage of each other, but you are to fear your God; for I am Adonai your God.





Don’t take advantage of each other and do not take advantage of Yehovah’s mercy.

In this Parash we will go over land management and land resting. The best way to grow food is by Yah’s commandments.





