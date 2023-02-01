Situation Update, Feb 1, 2023 - It's TOO LATE for NATO to win the war against Russia

0:00 Intro

1:00 Damar Hamlin

4:44 American Heart Association

22:50 Woke Hollywood

36:40 Most Dangerous Cities

43:33 Main Topic

1:15:15 Economic Headlines





- Damar Hamlin prostitutes himself out to the vaccine pushing American Heart Association

- The AHA is a Big Pharma front group that pushes statin drugs and vaccines

- #Hollywood libtards threaten to STOP making woke movies until everyone gets vaccinated

- DEAR HOLLYWOOD: WE ACCEPT YOUR TERMS!

- Why Hollywood's movies suck: Filled with WOKE themes and scripted by idiots

- EAT MORE BUGS: Swedish grocery retailer pushes mealworms recipes

- US mobilizing to send THOUSANDS of tanks to Ukraine

- Escalation with Russia will lead to nuclear annihilation of the west

- Medvedev warns NATO countries they will be "turned to dust" if escalation continues

- NATO countries are YEARS behind the curve in industrial output necessary to fight a war

- US and UK forces will be out of ammunition in mere weeks

- Austria and Hungary declare NO weapons for #Ukraine

- US being left defenseless against China, no domestic defense remaining

- Americans making $100K are still living paycheck to paycheck

- Hedge fund manager warns of "mega tinderbox timebomb" crash coming

- Many of the most dangerous cities in the world are located in the USA

- US Treasury says no US funds were misused in Ukraine... seriously

- Colossal gold purchases by central banks, thousands of tons in 2022

- Giant space rock contains trillions of dollars worth of minerals (but so what?)





