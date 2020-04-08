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The Mindset War Against Cancer [Interview w/JT of Cancer and Chill]
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20 views • April 08, 2020
JT has been battling cancer, a rare form of soft tissue sarcoma, for over 6 years. He was told by his doctors...
“It’s late-stage and we don’t have a cure"
And he’s still above ground over half a decade later. In this podcast we explore the kind of mindset crucial to dealing with the enormity of a cancer diagnosis and I explain why If I were diagnosed with cancer I would refuse conventional treatment.
All Resources Mentioned
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1611-mindset-war-cancer
We discuss
2:22 Diagnosed with Myxoid Liposarcoma
6:20 Taking part in a clinical trial
17:45 The cancer survival mindset
24:48 The enormity of the specter of cancer
28:09 Dealing with the enormity of the cost of cancer treatment
35:05 How to tell your loved ones that you have cancer
42:00 Do positivity and hope matter?
45:30 Why refuse mainstream cancer treatment
56:32 Biohacks and Supplements
1:05:10 What is dating like with cancer
1:16:30 How are cancer patients dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic
1:23:13 Acupuncture is a Gamechanger
Checkout JT’s podcast Cancer and Chill https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cancer-and-chill/id1497518143
Join the Cancer and Chill Facebook support group https://www.facebook.com/groups/745549015846760
And his Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cancerandchillofficial/
“Evil Causes Cancer” Interview w/author Mark Sloan https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/594-cancer-industry
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
“It’s late-stage and we don’t have a cure"
And he’s still above ground over half a decade later. In this podcast we explore the kind of mindset crucial to dealing with the enormity of a cancer diagnosis and I explain why If I were diagnosed with cancer I would refuse conventional treatment.
All Resources Mentioned
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1611-mindset-war-cancer
We discuss
2:22 Diagnosed with Myxoid Liposarcoma
6:20 Taking part in a clinical trial
17:45 The cancer survival mindset
24:48 The enormity of the specter of cancer
28:09 Dealing with the enormity of the cost of cancer treatment
35:05 How to tell your loved ones that you have cancer
42:00 Do positivity and hope matter?
45:30 Why refuse mainstream cancer treatment
56:32 Biohacks and Supplements
1:05:10 What is dating like with cancer
1:16:30 How are cancer patients dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic
1:23:13 Acupuncture is a Gamechanger
Checkout JT’s podcast Cancer and Chill https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cancer-and-chill/id1497518143
Join the Cancer and Chill Facebook support group https://www.facebook.com/groups/745549015846760
And his Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cancerandchillofficial/
“Evil Causes Cancer” Interview w/author Mark Sloan https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/594-cancer-industry
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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