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From Abandoned Baby to Mentoring the Fatherless with Pastor Sean Teis
Counter Culture Mom
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37 views • May 27, 2022
Sean Teis was just nine months old when his father threw his fragile body across the room in a drunken rage to apprehending law enforcement officers. Sean, who is the founder of Life Factors Fatherless Ministries, grew up without his dad but said his faith in God and mentors throughout his childhood, helped him mature in Christ. Today, Sean travels the country helping others who are fatherless wade through the heartbreak and disappointment of living without their dad. In addition, this dad on a mission established several God Is My Dad chapters throughout the U.S., where kids can find security and worth in Jesus. Download the God is My Dad app loaded with articles, resources, video series, and other excellent parenting tools.


TAKEAWAYS

Attending church regularly will provide stability for children who are raised by a single parent

How to care, protect, and provide for the widows and the orphans

Make sure abandoned kids know that God will always be their steadfast heavenly Father

How to help children find a sense of balance if they are fatherless


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Life Factors Fatherless Ministries Video: https://bit.ly/37jxRk8
Teis Family Missions Packet: https://bit.ly/SeanTeis

🔗 CONNECT WITH GOD IS MY DAD
Website: https://www.godismydad.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GodismyDadapp
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/GodismyDad_app/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3LwR4O4

🔗 CONNECT WITH SEAN TEIS
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lifefactors

🔗 CONNECT WITH LIFE FACTORS MINISTRY
Website: https://www.lifefactors.org/

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom

📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow

📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
Keywords
abuseamericagodchurchpolicebabymentorsingle dadabandonedfatherlesswidoworphansabandonmentneglecttina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showpastor sein teisgod is my dad
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