From Abandoned Baby to Mentoring the Fatherless with Pastor Sean Teis

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TAKEAWAYS
Attending church regularly will provide stability for children who are raised by a single parent
How to care, protect, and provide for the widows and the orphans
Make sure abandoned kids know that God will always be their steadfast heavenly Father
How to help children find a sense of balance if they are fatherless
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