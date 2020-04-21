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Black Oxygen Organics Fulvic Acid
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54 views • April 21, 2020
Black Oxygen Organics has the sole extraction rights to one of the richest living sources of fulvic minerals in the world, an uncontaminated, fulvic acid-rich peat bog in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. Sustainably extracted, purified and delivered in liquid form, this superior fulvic acid supplement nourishes your body with the building blocks it knows and needs to renew and regenerate itself.
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