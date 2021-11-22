© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Madmen Everywhere: NATO Preps for War With Russia as Australia Imprisons Citizens in COVID Camps
Follow
3
Share
Report
931 views • November 22, 2021
On today’s TruNews, London’s Financial Times reported that Communist China tested a hypersonic missile in July that defied the laws of physics. The vehicle was able to fire off its own missile over the South China Sea while traveling at five times the speed of sound. No country has publicly demonstrated similar technology. The Financial Times said Pentagon war planners were caught off guard by the Chinese glide vehicle’s ability to fire off its own missile in mid-flight.
Russia continues to warn NATO over border buildups, and in preparing for a possible response with a winter war.
Later in the Godcast, Rick and Doc talk about an official in Australia, who is already using the army to take people to COVID camps.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/22/21.
Russia continues to warn NATO over border buildups, and in preparing for a possible response with a winter war.
Later in the Godcast, Rick and Doc talk about an official in Australia, who is already using the army to take people to COVID camps.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/22/21.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.