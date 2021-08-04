© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Wisdom Provides Her Protection - Proverbs 4:6 (NIV)
6 Do not forsake wisdom,
and she will protect you;
love her, and she will watch over you.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Wisdom is a mother hen protecting her chicks
under her wings.
Matthew 23:37 (NIV)
Jerusalem, Jerusalem, you who kill the prophets
and stone those sent to you,
how often I have longed
to gather your children together,
as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings,
and you were not willing.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ufk4jcdw
#Lord #detests #perverse #upright #confidence