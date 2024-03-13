Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Native American Tradition in Today’s World
channel image
Health Medicine
190 Subscribers
15 views
Published Yesterday

There has been a serious disintegration of our culture over the past century that has led to a fundamental forgetting of our humanity. This has created an existential threat to the survival of our species and of Mother Earth. This approach has resulted in a world filled with narcissism rather than building loving relationships and community. Phillip Scott, AKA Chief Phillip, reminds us of the value of the Native American tradition and how it exemplifies the role of spirit in its culture. It is time for us to adopt the principles of building community by sharing, giving, and loving one another.

You can contact Chief Phillip Scott at:

415-310-0981

[email protected]

Website: ancestralvoice.org







Keywords
healinghumanityspiritualitycommunitynarcissismpeople unitednative american traditionphillip scott

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket