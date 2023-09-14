Glenn SHREDS Democrats' claims that there's 'NO EVIDENCE' to impeach Joe Biden

Glenn Beck





Sep 13, 2023





Democrats and media outlets are insisting that Republicans in the House of Representatives have NO EVIDENCE to impeach President Biden on. But this couldn't be further from the truth. Glenn breaks down the evidence that already exists — before the impeachment inquiry has even begun — and also explains how this investigation would differ from the impeachment inquiries against former president Donald Trump. There's so much evidence of the Biden family's corruption, Glenn says, that either his entire family was somehow making millions behind Joe Biden's back or he has lied to the American people.





