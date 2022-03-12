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What's In the U.S. Biolabs in Ukraine? Pentagon Operated Taxpayer-Funded Biolab
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396 views • March 12, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Ukrainian bioweapon labs are real, and the U.S. is funding them. Expert George Webb joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to expose the details of the Ukrainian labs, their weapons programs, and U.S. funding. Webb explains the collaboration of politicians, Ukrainian gangsters, and bioweapon labs and how they have bred a perfect disaster through the involvement of Clinton-connected spies and mass murdering globalists.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx5003-whats-in-the-u.s.-biolabs-in-ukraine-pentagon-operated-taxpayer-funded-biol.html
Ukrainian bioweapon labs are real, and the U.S. is funding them. Expert George Webb joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to expose the details of the Ukrainian labs, their weapons programs, and U.S. funding. Webb explains the collaboration of politicians, Ukrainian gangsters, and bioweapon labs and how they have bred a perfect disaster through the involvement of Clinton-connected spies and mass murdering globalists.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx5003-whats-in-the-u.s.-biolabs-in-ukraine-pentagon-operated-taxpayer-funded-biol.html
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