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Is This Why There is Vaccine Hesitancy in Colorado and in the USA in General?
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141 views • May 05, 2021
A 15 year old male from Colorado and a 16 year old female from Wisconsin both died from complications after they took the vaccine shots from Pfizer in late March and mid April. The vaccines may be doing more harm then good on youthful immune systems. Are Americans waking up to the new reality that the vaccines may be the new virus 'killer'?
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