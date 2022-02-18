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The First Holocaust: The Suprising Origin of the Six Million Figure
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139 views • February 18, 2022
The First Holocaust: The Suprising Origin of the Six Million Figure
Most people believe that roughly six million Jews were killed by National Socialist Germany during World War II in an event generally referred to as the Holocaust. But how long have we known about this six-million figure?
This video, based on Heddesheimer's book The First Holocaust, explores this issue in depth. It discusses sources from the 1800s and from the time prior to, during and after the FIRST World War claiming that six million Jews were about to be exterminated in a "holocaust."
https://archive.md/1RE3U
(Holocaust deprogramming course)
Most people believe that roughly six million Jews were killed by National Socialist Germany during World War II in an event generally referred to as the Holocaust. But how long have we known about this six-million figure?
This video, based on Heddesheimer's book The First Holocaust, explores this issue in depth. It discusses sources from the 1800s and from the time prior to, during and after the FIRST World War claiming that six million Jews were about to be exterminated in a "holocaust."
https://archive.md/1RE3U
(Holocaust deprogramming course)
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