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Proverbs 23:17-21, 29-35 STAYING SOBER
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7 views • August 02, 2020
STAYING SOBER
God Expects Believers To Be Good Stewards Of The Bodies He Has Given Them.
🔵 Proverbs 22:17-24:22 – “The Thirty Wise Sayings Of Solomon” – Solomon’s Inspired Words Are Wise Counsel Upon Which God’s People Can Build A Sound And Fruitful Life
🔵 The Wisdom Of God Revealed In His Word Covers A Wide Variety of Issues
🔵 The Wisdom Of God Is Soul-Searching – Personal and Spiritual
🔵 Solomon’s Counsel Is Intensely Practical – Livable and Not Just Theoretical
🔵 Solomon’s Counsel Is Relational In That He Desired Relationships With God To Grow Deeper and More Mature – Relationships With Others More Mature and Loving
🔵 Comprehensive – Soul-Searching – Practical – Personal
God Expects Believers To Be Good Stewards Of The Bodies He Has Given Them.
🔵 Proverbs 22:17-24:22 – “The Thirty Wise Sayings Of Solomon” – Solomon’s Inspired Words Are Wise Counsel Upon Which God’s People Can Build A Sound And Fruitful Life
🔵 The Wisdom Of God Revealed In His Word Covers A Wide Variety of Issues
🔵 The Wisdom Of God Is Soul-Searching – Personal and Spiritual
🔵 Solomon’s Counsel Is Intensely Practical – Livable and Not Just Theoretical
🔵 Solomon’s Counsel Is Relational In That He Desired Relationships With God To Grow Deeper and More Mature – Relationships With Others More Mature and Loving
🔵 Comprehensive – Soul-Searching – Practical – Personal
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