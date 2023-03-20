Salvation Prayer

This a request to Yehoshua to be forgiven for your sins. Sins are the times you have broken The Judge's law. Judge is one of the Biblical names for The Godhead - Father, Yehoshua Christ, and Ruach HaKodesh.
After sincerely praying this prayer one starts his or her relationship with The Father, Yehoshua Christ, and Ruach HaKodesh.
cash app: $devilswoe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.