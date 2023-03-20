Create New Account
Salvation Prayer
Devils' Woe
This a request to Yehoshua to be forgiven for your sins.  Sins are the times you have broken The Judge's law.  Judge is one of the Biblical names for The Godhead - Father, Yehoshua Christ, and Ruach HaKodesh. 

After sincerely praying this prayer one starts his or her relationship with The Father, Yehoshua Christ, and Ruach HaKodesh.


