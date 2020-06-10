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How to measure the cellular voltage?
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112 views • June 10, 2020
The bodies immune system is directly related to the cellular voltage. The number of the white blood cells is related to the bloods toxic levels and has no reflection o strength of body's immunity.
Keep your voltage high and you will have no symptoms of a disease.
Keep your voltage high and you will have no symptoms of a disease.
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