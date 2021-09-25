Jumping Beyond the Ridiculous to the Useable

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Constraints for roll out of driverless cars due to global chip shortages for years to come, now Hydrogen on Demand is here, but with no emissions how do carbon taxes fit into the future of road and surface delivery fit? Hydrogen Oxygen Linear Generators.
Tom Ross from Teznic.com joins me for a deep dive into tomorrow.
• The on-demand hydrogen economy
• Synthetic fuel with zero emissions
• Hydrogen Oxygen Linear Generators
• No mixed fuel Hydrogen Linear Generator
• High quality of life in a pioneering lifestyle
• Earth University Costa Rica
• Indigenous Clean Energy
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