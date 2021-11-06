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The Earthing Movie: The Remarkable Science of Grounding (full documentary).
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265 views • November 06, 2021
https://t.me/majestic12hubchat/60802
Documentary based on their viral short film entitled 'Down To Earth (https://youtu.be/EcHEWH8Eh0Q),' that reveals the scientific phenomenon of how we can heal our bodies by doing the simplest thing that a person can do…standing barefoot on the earth.
Stream:
https://youtu.be/44ddtR0XDVU
or
https://vimeo.com/372697864
Documentary based on their viral short film entitled 'Down To Earth (https://youtu.be/EcHEWH8Eh0Q),' that reveals the scientific phenomenon of how we can heal our bodies by doing the simplest thing that a person can do…standing barefoot on the earth.
Stream:
https://youtu.be/44ddtR0XDVU
or
https://vimeo.com/372697864
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