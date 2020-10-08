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NON-PC Comedy: !@^$&*! Mask Mandates!
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39 views • October 08, 2020
NAUGHTY MEAN WORDS ALERT, snowflake! Uncle Sam explains in an expletive-filled angry rant why "Mask Mandates" are not only illegitimate, but also wholly outsde the powers of elected SERVANTS of the people who have forgotten their mandate: to SERVE. He also explains and illustrates through example how following said "mandates" is the duty of the slave and is akin to giving pleasure to an uninvited, demanding, erect purple dinosaur at your front door.
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