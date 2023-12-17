A Terrifying Possibility - Chapter 14

Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook

“Ari! What are you doing?”





Nicole had awakened out of a sound sleep to find Ari sitting up in bed beside her in a yoga position, arms extended, palms up. From lips that only slightly moved came eerie, incomprehensible sounds.





She turned on the bed lamp and watched him in horror. Though his eyes were wide open, Ari seemed oblivious to his surroundings.





“Ari! Wake up!” Nicole grabbed his arm and began to shake him.



