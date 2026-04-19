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Training for Reigning
CBC154
CBC154
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The life that we live here and now isn’t just a series of random events — it’s a divine internship. Just as an athlete trains for a match, or an intern trains for a position, the circumstances in each of our lives are preparing us for future service in Christ's Kingdom.


Every trial, challenge, loss and quiet season in this life is a training ground, where God is refining us, and forming us into His likeness.


Stop looking at your life’s circumstances as obstacles or hardships, and start seeing them as tools that God is using to sharpen your character and increase your wisdom, that you may be better equipped for reigning with Christ in His Holy Kingdom.


Capac Bible Church is an old fashioned preaching, Bible believing, hymn singing, KJV church located in beautiful Saint Clair County in Southeast Michigan.


You can visit our internet site at https://capacbible.org


If God has blessed you in some way through this ministry, your financial support would be most welcome, and would be greatly appreciated. We cannot do what we do without the faithful support of God’s people. Thank you, and God bless you!


Capac Bible Church

Post Office Box 154

Capac, Michigan 48014


Check out our platforms:

https://youtube.com/@CapacBibleChurch

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cbc154/home

https://www.facebook.com/capacbible.church.5

https://rumble.com/user/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.instagram.com/cbc206714

https://gab.com/CapacBibleChurch

https://capacbible.blogspot.com


“When the wise is instructed, he receiveth knowledge.” Proverbs 21:11


“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Psalm 122:1


“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14

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