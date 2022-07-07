Uni-party Attack On Angel Mom, Establishment Globalists Subvert Real America First Candidate

Stew Peters Show.





The GOP only supports “We The People” when we are crushed.





Kiyan Michael’s son was killed in a car accident by a TWICE DEPORTED illegal immigrant, and has started her run for office to keep our people safe from the DANGERS outside the border.





The GOP once showed her support when she was at her lowest point in grief over her son. Now they are shoving her under the rug to keep their establishment secure.





The UniParty needs to be STOPPED, and Kiyan Michael deserves all the support in the world!





Michael For Congress: https://kiyanmichael.com





Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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