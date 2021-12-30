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GOD's Name is in Your DNA. COVID Vaccines Replace GOD with Lucifer.
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1023 views • December 30, 2021
These 2 articles will help you to understand what's REALLY happening and WHY.
Flag Waving 'Patriots', Voters, SATAN's Order Followers and Other Things
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/articles-33/flag-waving-patriots-voters-satans-order-followers-and-other-things-14013
Crazy Vaccine Propaganda
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/articles-33/crazy-vaccine-propaganda-14446
Flag Waving 'Patriots', Voters, SATAN's Order Followers and Other Things
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/articles-33/flag-waving-patriots-voters-satans-order-followers-and-other-things-14013
Crazy Vaccine Propaganda
http://www.kissyourillusionsgoodbye.com/articles-33/crazy-vaccine-propaganda-14446
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