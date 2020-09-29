What We WON'T Hear In Tonight's Debate

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Thrilla in Manila? Hardly. Tonight's presidential debate has many hanging at the edge of their seats, but it's not because they are interested in a serious philosophical discussion about the direction of the United States, a country clearly in crisis. Will Biden show up? Will Trump bring his bombast? How many punches will fly? But the debate will be marked more by what is NOT said by the candidates. Also today, Fauci and CDC Director Redfield declare war on Dr. Scott Atlas.