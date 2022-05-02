Pelosi, US Lawmakers Secretly Fly to Ukraine, Meet Zelenskyy in Surprise Visit

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Nancy Pelosi secretly flew to Ukraine to meet with President Zelensky this weekend.
Most Americans are concerned about the Democrats’ record inflation and gas prices and open borders. The war in Ukraine does not affect their weekly budget, Joe Biden does.