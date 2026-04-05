🔥Prof Marandi slams Trump's billionaire Zionist buddies, stressing that 'the United States is led by psychopaths' - clip 1

🔥 'The Epstein Coalition is going to lose' — Marandi

Tehran-based analyst Professor Mohammad Marandi slammed Trump's billionaire Zionist buddies, stressing that “the United States is led by psychopaths” and exposing the “evil” nature of the US political class.

He stressed that “it is not Iran that escalates,” warning that any attempt to destroy Iran would be met with force.

💬 “You can only imagine what DIRT they have on him,” the professor emphasized, highlighting Trump's ties to Epstein.

👑 "48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them," Trump ranted.

💬 "If he tries that — we’ll meet him there,” Marandi responded, commenting on these threats. “That will be the end of Trump.”





👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime