Iran’s New Tomahawk: The Cruise Missile No One Expected

The Paveh cruise missile is one of Iran’s most advanced and surprising new weapons, capable of flying 1,650 km at extremely low altitudes while using terrain-matching, GPS, and inertial systems to stay hidden and accurate. With a unique “loitering” ability that lets it circle a target like a drone, swarm tactics for overwhelming air defenses, and a cleverly engineered turbojet mounted on top, Paveh represents a major leap from earlier Iranian designs such as Soumar and Hoveizeh. Able to attack from any direction and remain difficult to detect, it reshapes regional power dynamics and forces Iran’s rivals to rethink their defensive strategies.

🧠How This Video Was Made This video is visual created using A.I 3D Tools. It is for informational and educational purposes only. All visuals is synthetic and not based on real events This video is not affiliated with any government, military, or defense Viewer discretion is advised.

Mirrored - SH Kamran

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!