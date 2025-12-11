BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iran’s New Tomahawk: The Cruise Missile No One Expected
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10138 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
234 views • 21 hours ago

The Paveh cruise missile is one of Iran’s most advanced and surprising new weapons, capable of flying 1,650 km at extremely low altitudes while using terrain-matching, GPS, and inertial systems to stay hidden and accurate. With a unique “loitering” ability that lets it circle a target like a drone, swarm tactics for overwhelming air defenses, and a cleverly engineered turbojet mounted on top, Paveh represents a major leap from earlier Iranian designs such as Soumar and Hoveizeh. Able to attack from any direction and remain difficult to detect, it reshapes regional power dynamics and forces Iran’s rivals to rethink their defensive strategies.

🧠How This Video Was Made This video is visual created using A.I 3D Tools. It is for informational and educational purposes only. All visuals is synthetic and not based on real events This video is not affiliated with any government, military, or defense Viewer discretion is advised.

Mirrored - SH Kamran

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
irancruise missilepaveh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy