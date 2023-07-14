Create New Account
B.A.D. (ie. Bug In Base) Part 4
Sons of Adam
Building a great base?  No great base set up is complete, without, the outposts.  Inspired by State of Decay, survival video game (Macron), where, besides building a base, the survivors must mark out, and maintain, outposts.         


Base Autonome Durable (BAD)    --   6 Part series

Part 1 - BAD Financing In

Part 2 - BAD Financing Out

Part 3 - Permaculture Fortress

Part 4 - Outposts and Allies

Part 5 - Wilderness Opportunities

Part 6 - Other Administrative Obligations

Keywords
prepperpreppingamericalovegardensurvivalinwarpeacecrisissurvivevirusfrenchoutrobertshortagequebecbug

