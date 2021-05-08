FACT CHECKING THE FACT CHECKERS: NO, IT’S NOT A MYTH THAT THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO MAKE YOU STERILE!!

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Having questions and concerns about the experimental Covid-19(84) vaccine especially in regards to reproduction, should be welcomed and cheered as the responsible thing to do by everyone but instead the mainstream media wants to paint anyone who questions this global inoculation program as a crazy conspiracy theorist who just needs to listen to the people with letters after their names like “PHD”. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth fact checks the fact checkers by looking at the history of governments doing this before proving that a healthy dose of skepticism is not something that should be laughed at but rather embraced by all!
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Sources:
https://www.wxyz.com/news/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/fact-check-no-the-covid-19-vaccine-doesnt-cause-infertility
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22164927/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Law_for_the_Prevention_of_Hereditarily_Diseased_Offspring
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_human_experimentation#Sterilization_and_fertility_experiments
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee_Syphilis_Study
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Gates_Sr
The Truth About The Jeffrey Epstein/Bill Gates Connection & Their EUGENICS AGENDA!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-the-jeffrey-epstein-bill-gates-connection-their-eugenics-agenda/
“On The Viability of Conspiratorial Beliefs” — Debunked!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mplt6PNRmuo