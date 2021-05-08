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FACT CHECKING THE FACT CHECKERS: NO, IT’S NOT A MYTH THAT THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO MAKE YOU STERILE!!
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112 views • May 08, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
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Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
Having questions and concerns about the experimental Covid-19(84) vaccine especially in regards to reproduction, should be welcomed and cheered as the responsible thing to do by everyone but instead the mainstream media wants to paint anyone who questions this global inoculation program as a crazy conspiracy theorist who just needs to listen to the people with letters after their names like “PHD”. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth fact checks the fact checkers by looking at the history of governments doing this before proving that a healthy dose of skepticism is not something that should be laughed at but rather embraced by all!

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
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Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
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YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
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POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
GAB ➜ https://gab.com/PressForTruth

Sources:

https://www.wxyz.com/news/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/fact-check-no-the-covid-19-vaccine-doesnt-cause-infertility

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22164927/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Law_for_the_Prevention_of_Hereditarily_Diseased_Offspring

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_human_experimentation#Sterilization_and_fertility_experiments

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee_Syphilis_Study

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Gates_Sr

The Truth About The Jeffrey Epstein/Bill Gates Connection & Their EUGENICS AGENDA!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-the-jeffrey-epstein-bill-gates-connection-their-eugenics-agenda/

“On The Viability of Conspiratorial Beliefs” — Debunked!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mplt6PNRmuo
Keywords
vaccinegovernmenthistorydepopulationeugenicssterilizationinjectionpressfortruthpress for truth pressfortruth
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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