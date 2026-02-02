Jim Rose’s Racist Vibes on KFAB’s Good Morning Show: Catchin’ a Black Woman’s Heated Take

This take examines a Nebraska radio program’s daily commentary, exploring how its hosts’ rhetoric shapes racial discourse. It critiques the presentation of systemic biases and cultural dynamics, raising questions about power structures and audience reactions in a media environment increasingly scrutinized for its social impact.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/jim-roses-racist-vibes-on-kfabs-good

#JimRose #KFABRadio #GoodMorningShow #RacialBias #WhiteSupremacy