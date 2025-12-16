BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel: Keeping Faith In War with IDF Soldier Chaim Malespin
Faytene TV
10 views • 4 hours ago

Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.


In this powerful episode, IDF soldier and storyteller Chaim Malespin shares firsthand accounts from Israel’s recent war with Hamas. These are real stories of courage, loss, hope, and unwavering faith in the midst of unimaginable danger.


What you’ll hear in this episode:


🔹 Firsthand testimony from the October 7 attacks and the hours that followed


🔹 Powerful accounts of prayer, survival, and supernatural peace


🔹 Insight into how Israeli families are rebuilding after tragedy


🔹 The spiritual and practical battle for hope in the Middle East


🔹 How we can stand with Israel and pray effectively in this hour


