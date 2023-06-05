Day 6 - Vacation July 6, 2019 Part I

We went to Legoland Windsor UK. It was very large and it was a Saturday so it was very busy and it was pretty hot. Be sure to check out our next video for our review.
Follow our Blog here www.hagenaars.com
and
Follow us on social media at:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hagenaarsfamily/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.