Your Living God-Spark: Astral Traps, Focus 23, Angel Bots And Deconstructing Chakras

SOURCE: Insights with Tony "The Astral Trap They Don't Want You to See: Focus 23, The "Angels" Script, Deconstructing Chakras.." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0S5w4hUZBs





° The Flat Simulation of Focus 23: Analyzing the rigid, flat, 2-dimensionalesque setup used by the astral bureaucracy to manage and contain souls.





° Chakras vs. Sparks: How the pre-installed template of your avatar determines whether you are running on a limited 7-chakra step-down grid or operating from your raw, eternal Source Spark. Plus, my direct insight into how to collapse the chakra system entirely.





° The "Angel" Camouflage Script: His take on why prominent figures like Rachel Corpus have been handed a sophisticated matrix script and why buying into the "angelic" narrative creates a whole new belief system that serves as a collective trap for unwary travelers.





° The Cell Phone OBE & Bureaucracy Bots: A breakdown of my direct encounter where the system attempted to steal my digital telemetry. Learn how the bureaucracy scans your individual energetic signature to create artificial "bots" portraying people you love, all in an effort to secure an emotional and energetic hook. ° Why You Can't Trust Near-Death Experiences (NDEs): Why relying blindly on NDE accounts for your escape blueprint is a trap. If someone is back on Earth telling the story, they never actually bypassed the outer firewalls of the construct.





° The Illuminating Power of the Source Spark: Why am I able to see straight through these holographic overlays and behind-the-scenes mechanics? Because the un-refracted light of a Source Spark naturally illuminates the entire matrix grid, rendering their camouflage completely obsolete. Do not trust anyone blindly on the other side—especially entities masquerading as "angels" or guides. It is time to run your own diagnostics, map the terrain, and step into absolute sovereignty.





REFERENCES:

Contact him: [email protected]

Stevan Davies "The Secret Book of John" https://t1p.de/i33jr





WATCH TOP 3 REMOTE VIEWINGS ABOUT THE AFTERLIFE:

Remote Viewing Moksha - Liberation from a Prison Planet https://t1p.de/xflwm

Farsight - Remote Viewing Death Traps https://t1p.de/s3f55

Intuitive Underground - Remote Viewing the Afterlife https://t1p.de/ximvx





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l





WATCH - JESUS' DARK SECRETS:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://t1p.de/vu22m

"The Templar Revelation" https://t1p.de/oatts

"The Dark Secrets of Jesus Playlist" https://t1p.de/4jy0q





SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA





CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4

"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE



