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Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? (3)
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54 views • December 26, 2020
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 7, 2019.
According to www.dictionary.com, heathen is another word for pagan. In the 9th century before Christ, ancient Babylon under the reign of queen Semiramis was an empire whose citizens worshiped the sun as a god on the first day of the week. During her reign, Semiramis, who was also known as Shammuramat, Ishtar or Easter, started a mysterious Babylonian religious system when she claimed that she was immaculately conceived.
What does God have to say about the ways of the heathen or pagans? In Jeremiah 10:2-4, we read, Thus saith the Lord, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them. For the customs of the people are vain: for one cutteth a tree out of the forest, the work of the hands of the workman, with the axe. They deck it with silver and with gold; they fasten it with nails and with hammers, that it move not.
Sounds like the xmas tree, does it not? Are not self-professed Christians erecting trees in their homes and decorating them in anticipation of December 25 which goes against God’s instructions to learn not the way of the heathen? Speaking of December 25, it was observed by Babylonian pagans to honor the birth of...Nimrod, who was known as Baal. Need I say more about December 25?
In the same way Constantine passed his Sunday observance edict in 321, the pope changed the Lord’s Day, which the Lord thy God considers as the 7th day Sabbath in Isaiah 58:13, to the “venerable day of the Sun” or Sunday, a day of rest and worship recognized by Babylonian pagans who worshiped the sun as a god. Please note that the observance of Sunday as the day of worship by Babylonian pagans in the 9th century before Christ long preceded the arrival of Christ and His resurrection. Sunday observance has nothing to do with the resurrection of Christ but rather it originates in the worship of the sun during Semiramis’ reign in Babylon.
You cannot consider yourself as a follower of Christ while still observing the pagan traditions of Babylon. As Jesus Christ or Yeshua, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, says in Matthew 15:9, But in vain they do worship Me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men. As long as you remain in these apostate Christian churches that honors Tammuz, Semiramis and the Baal sun-god of Babylon through Ash Wednesday, Lent, Easter, Xmas and Sunday worship services, you are worshiping God in vain by following false pagan teachings.
Will you continue to follow the false system of worship of Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth OR will you finally turn to the Christ of the Bible and out of faith in Him and through the Holy Spirit of Truth, follow His holy written word? If you persist to continue in the false system of worship of the whore of Babylon in Revelation 17 and disobey the Christian God Who rules the universe, you will embrace the mark of the Vatican beast and receive the wrath of an offended God through His 7 last plagues mentioned in Revelation 16...and you will be lost forever. Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? May the love, peace and grace of the Most High God be with you in these end times.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 7, 2019.
According to www.dictionary.com, heathen is another word for pagan. In the 9th century before Christ, ancient Babylon under the reign of queen Semiramis was an empire whose citizens worshiped the sun as a god on the first day of the week. During her reign, Semiramis, who was also known as Shammuramat, Ishtar or Easter, started a mysterious Babylonian religious system when she claimed that she was immaculately conceived.
What does God have to say about the ways of the heathen or pagans? In Jeremiah 10:2-4, we read, Thus saith the Lord, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them. For the customs of the people are vain: for one cutteth a tree out of the forest, the work of the hands of the workman, with the axe. They deck it with silver and with gold; they fasten it with nails and with hammers, that it move not.
Sounds like the xmas tree, does it not? Are not self-professed Christians erecting trees in their homes and decorating them in anticipation of December 25 which goes against God’s instructions to learn not the way of the heathen? Speaking of December 25, it was observed by Babylonian pagans to honor the birth of...Nimrod, who was known as Baal. Need I say more about December 25?
In the same way Constantine passed his Sunday observance edict in 321, the pope changed the Lord’s Day, which the Lord thy God considers as the 7th day Sabbath in Isaiah 58:13, to the “venerable day of the Sun” or Sunday, a day of rest and worship recognized by Babylonian pagans who worshiped the sun as a god. Please note that the observance of Sunday as the day of worship by Babylonian pagans in the 9th century before Christ long preceded the arrival of Christ and His resurrection. Sunday observance has nothing to do with the resurrection of Christ but rather it originates in the worship of the sun during Semiramis’ reign in Babylon.
You cannot consider yourself as a follower of Christ while still observing the pagan traditions of Babylon. As Jesus Christ or Yeshua, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, says in Matthew 15:9, But in vain they do worship Me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men. As long as you remain in these apostate Christian churches that honors Tammuz, Semiramis and the Baal sun-god of Babylon through Ash Wednesday, Lent, Easter, Xmas and Sunday worship services, you are worshiping God in vain by following false pagan teachings.
Will you continue to follow the false system of worship of Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth OR will you finally turn to the Christ of the Bible and out of faith in Him and through the Holy Spirit of Truth, follow His holy written word? If you persist to continue in the false system of worship of the whore of Babylon in Revelation 17 and disobey the Christian God Who rules the universe, you will embrace the mark of the Vatican beast and receive the wrath of an offended God through His 7 last plagues mentioned in Revelation 16...and you will be lost forever. Are you a Christian or a Babylonian? May the love, peace and grace of the Most High God be with you in these end times.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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