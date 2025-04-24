BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What is DTP?
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
89 views • 1 week ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Judy Mikovits, PhD: So we now know if you made an antibody to the 1917 pandemic strain of influenza, if you made an antibody to that your grandchildren would survive that same pandemic strain, which doesn't exist anymore, because very quickly, human immune systems can say, we got this.

And if the environment and if the food is there, then you're sense at a level, you have that through the generations. So in fact, if somebody were to ever inject me with a DTP shot or a DTaP shot, which is their latest bio weapons, their old bio weapons...

Dr Darrell Wolfe: Can you tell them what those shots are, though, Judy

Judy Mikovits, PhD: DTP is diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, different kinds of bacteria. It's good to start there and show you how anaerobic bacteria, those that live without oxygen and aerobic bacteria are sensed differently, and what nutrients you need to sense it....

04/21/2025 - The Real Dr Judy Mikovits Show with DocOfdetox Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6sdxyj-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

DTP Zika Mosquitoes Bioweapon. No Such Thing as LYME Disease: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/dtp-zika-mosquitoes-bioweapon-no-such-thing-as-lyme-disease

healthnewsvaccinetruthnutrientsdtpbacteriamikovitsdocofdetox
