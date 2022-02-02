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WHO's Dr Maria Van Kerkhove describes potential future scenarios on COVID-19:🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
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20 views • February 02, 2022
WHO's Dr Maria Van Kerkhove describes potential future scenarios on COVID-19:
➡️Omicron will not be the last variant you will hear us talking about.
➡️The next variant of concern will be more transmissible.
➡️The next variant will overtake what is currently circulating.
➡️There will be more immune escape with the next variants.
➡️Vaccines will be less effective.
➡️The unvaccinated will cause the outbreak.
➡️Natural immunity will be waning overtime.
➡️We still don't know everything about this virus and the variants.
➡️Vaccines work, physical distancing works, masks work.😱
➡️Omicron will not be the last variant you will hear us talking about.
➡️The next variant of concern will be more transmissible.
➡️The next variant will overtake what is currently circulating.
➡️There will be more immune escape with the next variants.
➡️Vaccines will be less effective.
➡️The unvaccinated will cause the outbreak.
➡️Natural immunity will be waning overtime.
➡️We still don't know everything about this virus and the variants.
➡️Vaccines work, physical distancing works, masks work.😱
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